Hunt for trio linked to assault on man and two women in Northampton town centre

CCTV images have been released of three men police want to speak to about an assault on a man and two women in Northampton town centre.

The three friends were walking up Abington Street behind three unknown men at around 4am on Sunday, September 8.

Shortly after the group passed the men, one of them attacked the man from behind, pulling him to the floor and repeatedly punching and kicking him.

A second suspect then joined in by kicking the man, before the third man also tried to kick the victim.

When the two women tried to stop this attack, the suspects turned on them and knocked them to the ground, causing both to suffer facial injuries.

The men pictured, anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who has information about it should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.