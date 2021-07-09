Hunt for pair who trashed Northampton pub beer garden after being thrown out for assaulting landlady

Detectives are hunting two men who trashed a Northampton pub beer garden after being thrown out for grabbing a landlady's face and refusing to wear face masks.

The pair were part of a group who entered the Spread Eagle pub, in Wellingborough Road, shortly before midnight on June 18.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "Two men within the group refused to wear face masks, at which point the group became rowdy and one of the men assaulted the landlady, grabbing her face.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police want to talk to these two men about the incident at The Spread Eagle pub in June

"Both men were then removed from the pub, then one accessed the pub garden via a neighbouring business, causing extensive damage to a barbecue and shrubs planted within the garden."

Officers investigating the incident have issued pictures of two men they want to identify who they believe may have useful information and are asking them or anyone who recognises them to get in touch by calling 101 using incident numbers 21000346186 and 21000341145.