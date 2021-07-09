Hunt for pair who trashed Northampton pub beer garden after being thrown out for assaulting landlady
These two men are thought to have information about the incident by police
Detectives are hunting two men who trashed a Northampton pub beer garden after being thrown out for grabbing a landlady's face and refusing to wear face masks.
The pair were part of a group who entered the Spread Eagle pub, in Wellingborough Road, shortly before midnight on June 18.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "Two men within the group refused to wear face masks, at which point the group became rowdy and one of the men assaulted the landlady, grabbing her face.
"Both men were then removed from the pub, then one accessed the pub garden via a neighbouring business, causing extensive damage to a barbecue and shrubs planted within the garden."
Officers investigating the incident have issued pictures of two men they want to identify who they believe may have useful information and are asking them or anyone who recognises them to get in touch by calling 101 using incident numbers 21000346186 and 21000341145.