Hunt for Northampton man wanted in connection to several burglaries

A man from Northampton is wanted by the police in connection with several burglaries.

Daniel Crawley, 47, is known to frequent the Billing Aquadrome and Campbell Street areas of the town, according to Northamptonshire Police's dedicated burglary team.

Daniel Crawley. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

The team was set up as part of Operation Crooked - the force's campaign to reduce burglary and ensure every victim in Northamptonshire is guaranteed a visit from the police.

They are also working to review and drive-up the quality of investigations, manage and progress forensic hits, hunt down wanted people, organise police patrols in areas of concern and gather intelligence to prevent burglaries before they happen.

Anyone with information regarding Crawley's whereabouts should call Northamptonshire Police on 101. If you see him, call 999.