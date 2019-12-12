Hunt for men thought to hold key information about cannabis factory in Northampton

Two men thought to hold key information about a cannabis factory in Northampton are being sought by police.

Officers entered an address in the Aynho Crescent, Sunnyside, as part of a council warrant to find it was being used as a cannabis factory between 10am and 10.15am on November 13.

Police want to speak to these men about a cannabis factory in Northampton. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

As a result of their enquiries, officers are now looking for these men and have released CCTV images to help find them.

Anyone with information or who may recognise these men is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 19000607672.