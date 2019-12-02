Hunt for man who tried to strangle Northampton taxi driver today

Dashcam footage is wanted by police after a passenger tried to strangle his taxi driver in the early hours of this morning (Monday).

The attack happened in Balmoral Road, in Queens Park, at around 3.10am.

The driver managed to fight the man off, at which point the suspect got out of the vehicle and ran off down an alleyway onto Stanhope Road.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "The suspect is described as a white man, around 5ft 11in, aged around 30, wearing a white hat with grey spots on and tracksuit bottoms."

Officers would like to hear from anyone who has dashcam footage from the area around the time of the incident, as well as witnesses.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.