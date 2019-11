A man charged with assault and dangerous driving in relation to incidents in Northampton in 2017 is wanted by police after failing to attend court.

James Beesley, 28, whose last known address was in Wolverton, Milton Keynes, is thought to move between the Northampton and Milton Keynes areas.

James Beesley is wanted by police. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

Anyone with information about Beesley’s whereabouts should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.