Hunt for man after attempted Mercedes theft in Northampton supermarket car park

A picture has been released of a man police want to speak to about an attempted car theft in a supermarket car park in Northampton.

A man stood in front of a grey Mercedes AMG and enticed the driver out of her car in the Morrisons car park in Kettering Road between 11.30am and 11.45am on Saturday, November 23.

Police want to speak to this man about the attempted car theft at Morrisons in Kettering Road, Northampton. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

As she got out, the offender got into the driver’s seat and attempted to start the engine, according to police.

The woman managed to pull the man out of her car before shouting for help, causing him to run off.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed this incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 19000627908.