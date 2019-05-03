Huge A45 scheme will see improvements to seven Northampton junctions

A scheme to upgrade a the A45 in Northampton is set for approval by councillors.

The proposal – the A45 Northampton Growth Management Scheme – will see a series of junction improvements along the A45 between the M1 and the Great Billing interchange.

Queen Eleanor Interchange proposal

Cllr Ian Morris, county council cabinet member for transport, highways and environment, said: “In order to accommodate future growth in and around Northampton it’s essential that the highways infrastructure is enhanced to make sure it can support expansion.

“This project is being made possible through collaboration with our partners and it goes to show just what can be possible when resources are pooled.

“Long-term development in Northampton and the rest of the county is in everyone’s interest so I’m delighted that we’re progressing these very important initiatives."

The seven junctions covered by the scheme are:

M1 Junction 15

A45 Wootton Interchange

A45 Queen Eleanor Interchange

A45 Brackmills Interchange

A45 Barnes Meadow Interchange

A45 Lumbertubs Interchange

A45 Great Billing Interchange

The project will be primarily funded through a Community Infrastructure Levy-compliant pooling of developer contributions. As such, the intention is that the various junctions will be improved as funding becomes available.

To accelerate the delivery of the wider scheme, £4.08m has been secured from Highways England’s Growth and Housing Fund.

In combination with the developer funding secured, this will enable improvements to Queen Eleanor Interchange to be delivered in the current financial year, followed by Brackmills and Great Billing Way Interchange in 2020/21.