A team of specialist helpers are joining-up with police to offer extra support to victims of domestic violence and abuse in Northamptonshire.

Crisis Independent Domestic Violence Advisors are on stand-by ready to be deployed alongside officers at live incidents and follow-up visits to victims and their families.

These advisors are specially trained in crisis intervention, and can offer practical advice and explain the support available.

Voice, NDAS, Sunflower Centre and Eve all offer help and support to domestic abuse and violence in Northamptonshire

They can also help with the next steps for someone who wants to leave an abusive relationship.

The three new IDVAs are employed by Voice for Victims and Witnesses – a free and confidential support service for victims and witnesses of crime in Northamptonshire — with funding from the Ministry of Justice.

Voice's Helen Cook said: “Domestic abuse victims are often left traumatised and fearful.

“We know it can be hard for victims to talk about what’s happened, particularly to a police officer. Crisis IDVAs are skilled communicators.

"At a recent incident a victim disclosed to a Crisis IDVA, for the first time ever in their life, that they had been experiencing domestic abuse for more than 30 years.

“Everyone has the right to feel safe. This partnership means we can provide help at the earliest opportunity and hopefully will help us safeguard more individuals and prevent repeated abuse.”

Nearly one in every five incidents of all crime recorded by police is related to domestic abuse.

DCI Mark Hopkinson, who leads the Northamptonshire Police Domestic Abuse Team, said: “Having the expertise of these skilled professionals working in partnership with us is enormously beneficial to both the victim and to the police.

“The Crisis IDVAs offer both emotional and practical support and have been immensely successful in developing a rapport with victims, helping them to talk about their situation and the abuse they’ve suffered – which in turn helps us to build a better case, safeguard the victim and pursue the perpetrator."

■ Anyone suffering domestic abuse is urged to call their local police on 101 or always call 999 ,in an emergency. Click HERE for more help and advice. If you're deaf or hard of hearing text us on 999 if you’ve pre-registered with the Emergency SMS service or on 18001 101.

You can also call the national 24-hour domestic abuse helpline on 0808 2000 247 or click these links for guidance and advice.

■ Voice Northamptonshire Phone 0300 303 1965

■ Sunflower CentrePhone 0300 303 1965

■ Northamptonshire Domestic Abuse Service Phone 0300 012 0154