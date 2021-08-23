How a Northampton e-scooter rider spent his first Freedom Friday locked up in a cell

A 24-year-old spent his first Freedom Friday in the cells after being stopped riding tandem on a rented e-scooter in Northampton.

Morgan Boyce-Dawson blew more than double the legal limit after being stopped by traffic officers in St Andrews Road at around 9pm on July 23 — the first Friday after Covid-19 lockdown restrictions were lifted allowing pubs and clubs to resume 'normal' service.

Tests later confirmed he 85 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath and he pleaded guilty to drink-driving at Northampton Magistrates Court last week (August 16).

Boyce-Dawson is arrested after being caught riding two-up on a rented e-scooter

The legal limit is 35.

Boyce-Dawson, of High Street, Weston Favell, was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £300 and ordered to pay a further £119 in prosecution costs and a surcharge to fund victim services.

Single-rider rented electric scooters like those used under a trial scheme launched in Northampton last September are allowed to be used on roads — but not privately-owned ones which are not insured.

Laws relating to offences such as having a valid licence, drink-driving, standard of driving, using a mobile phone while riding or speeding still apply and carry the same level of sentences as they would for car drivers.

Superintendent Adam Ward of Northamptonshire Police Operations team, said: “We’ve received a few inquiries about the law surrounding electric scooters since the launch of the 12-month trial in Northampton.

“Together with our partners from the Northamptonshire Safer Roads Alliance, we will be working in partnership with VOI, the company which operates the electric scooters, to help educate members of the public on both the safety and legality of hiring the scooters.

“As a partnership, we want to ensure those using the scooters do not inadvertently put their own safety potentially at risk, or that of other road users. Or use them in such a way which would be committing a criminal offence.

“It is important to remember that although the Government has introduced some exemptions, the legislation hasn’t changed and an electric scooter is still classified as a motor vehicle — and, as such, the rider is subject to the same requirements as driving a car, and having a driving licence and insurance.

“Hired scooters are permitted on the roads, whereas privately-owned scooters are not, however it is still illegal for all electric scooters to be ridden on pavements, in parks or in other public areas.

“Until the law is changed, individuals could face a fine and penalty points on their licence or even the loss of their licence, and the scooter could be impounded if being used in a public place.

“Likewise, if anyone is caught riding an electric scooter dangerously or while under the influence of drink or drugs then you could be convicted of offences which might lead to a prison sentence.”