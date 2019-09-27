House scorched after flytipped mattresses are set fire overnight in Northampton arson attack

A house was badly burned last night after two flytipped mattresses were set on fire in a Northampton neighbourhood.

The two mattresses had reportedly been dumped on the corner of Gordon Street and St Andrew's Road, Semilong, earlier this week.

But at around 3.40am this morning (September 26), the two mattresses were engulfed in flames following a suspected arson attack.

Fire crews were called to the neighbourhood to put out the blaze, which also scorched the walls and windows of a nearby house.

Today, the remains of the beds' burnt wire frames are waiting to be collected.

Northamptonshire Police has been contacted for more information.

Northampton Borough Council's environmental services team has also been contacted over if they had been alerted to the flytipping earlier in the week.