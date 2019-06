A horse suffered 'deep lacerations to the neck consistent with being deliberately cut' in Northamptonshire.

Northamptonshire Police's Farmwatch sent out an alert about the incident in Towcester on Saturday (June 15).

Police news

The alert from Wellingborough and East Northants PCSO Jo Kelland says the horse was attacked between 8-9pm on June 1.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101.