A pervert has been sentenced to nine years in prison after admitting a series of horrific sexual offences against vulnerable victims while a care worker at a home in Northamptonshire.

During the course of six months, Joshua Nokes, aged 24, of Thelbridge Road, Birmingham, sexually abused adult victims and filmed one of them in the shower, Northampton Crown Court heard on Friday (September 3).

When Nokes was arrested, police seized his phone and also found nearly 100 indecent images of prepubescent children, plus an additional 16 indecent images he made himself.

Joshua Nokes. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.

The victims were forced to touch Nokes’ genitalia - some on more than one occasion. Nokes forced one of his victims to perform an oral act on him. Nokes also inappropriately touched one of his victims.

Prosecuting barrister, Daniel Bishop, described frequent WhatApp messages found on Nokes’ phone where he was seen ‘boasting’ to an acquaintance about the abuse he inflicted on his victims, as well as other social media messages, including one that confirmed Nokes had ejaculated, which acts as an aggravating factor.

One such message from Nokes said: “I’m a big perv but I don’t care."

After filming one victim naked in the shower, Nokes sent a message which read: “My dreams came true.”

Other messages said: “I had to manipulate them” and “you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do to get rid of horniness” and “I used and abused (the victim).”

One of the victims told police he felt scared during the abuse.

A victim impact statement, written by a mother on behalf of a victim, read out in court, said: “It fills me with guilt and with anger as I was not there to protect (the victim) and no one noticed what was happening.

“It is something we will have to live with forever.”

In mitigation, the court was told that Nokes had no previous convictions and was of ‘previous good character’.

Stephen Hamblett, defence barrister, said: “Nokes does not have many good points that can be put forward.

“His offences are extremely serious and he is remorseful and ashamed of what he has done.

“He knows he has let himself down and let his family down.”

Mr Hamblett also said Nokes, who wept throughout the court hearing, was well aware that he would be sent to prison for a ‘very long time’.

Passing sentence, His Honour, Judge David Herbert, said: “The victims were all extremely vulnerable and easy victims.

“All of these offences are extremely serious.

“You should be ashamed of your conduct, but while it was going on you showed no shame.”

Nokes was sentenced to a total of nine years in prison, plus an extended licence of an additional four years.