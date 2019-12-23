Honda Jazz targeted by thieves at Sixfields in Northampton

Do you recognise this man? Officers in Northampton would like to speak to him in connection with the theft from a vehicle which was parked at Sixfields Leisure Park in Weedon Road.

At about 2.30pm on Wednesday, December 11, two men stole a catalytic converter from a blue Honda Jazz, which was parked in a disabled bay in the Cineworld cinema car park.

The offenders are described as white men and wearing baseball caps. One had a light brown or ginger beard. They were in a light blue VW Passat, which had distinctive alloy wheels and thick spokes.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed this incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 19000663026.