Homeless Northampton murder victim was trapped in inescapable abusive relationship with the man who killed him, report reveals

A homeless Northampton man who was trapped in an abusive relationship of bullying and exploitation with the man who eventually murdered him was let down by organisations failing to see he was in danger, a report has ruled.

David Miller spent at least four years stuck in a world of abuse at the hands of 59-year-old Michael Hallett - a man he thought he loved and believed he had a caring an intimate relationship with.

But what Mr Miller and several agencies in Northampton failed to realise was that Hallett was exploiting him for money and personal gain.

It ended in June 2016, when Hallett and two associates murdered Mr Miller and dismembered his body in a horrific attack in Patterdale Walk.

But a domestic homicide review into the 56-year-old's death has shown how Hallett was able to hide his treatment of Mr Miller - but also how agenices in Northampton missed opportunities to safeguard the vulnerable man.

The report reads: "The perpetrator [Hallett] befriended the victim in circumstances that convinced him there was an affectionate relationship between them.

"The Victim’s vulnerability was not recognised. Concerns raised about the Victim’s lifestyle, associates and his ability to stay safe from exploitation were not acted upon with any haste and often there were delays in acting on concerns raised."

The report explores the extensive history of how Mr Miller, who was wracked with severe alcohol and drug abuse problems, became involved with Hallett and his associates, and listed nearly every occasion in the four years leading up to his murder where an agency could have identified the abuse taking place.

It includes how Mr Miller met Hallett in 2013 and quickly became attached to the man and "following him everywhere". But the relationship quickly became abusive and "unhealthy".

The report reads: "The abuse on the Victim inflicted by [Hallett] and those convicted with him is horrific. Incidents of gratuitous violence, financial exploitation and extreme bullying were something that the Victim lived with. He would not and could not complain.

"Mr Miller was under the misapprehension that [Hallett] cared for him."

In the four years where the two knew each other, there were dozens of incidents where Northamptonshire Police, Northampton General Hospital, Northampton Partnership Homes, Northamptonshire County Council and the East Midlands Ambulance service could have safeguarded Mr Miller.

But these chances were missed, unaided by Mr Miller's reluctance to talk to anyone about the abuse he was suffering.

The report reads: "There were concerns identified about the Victim’s welfare but often not acted upon or there was a delay in taking any action. His vulnerability was not recognised and acted upon.

"Incidents when police and other agencies became involved were dealt with in isolation.

"The Victim was not seen on his own and was reluctant to complain and assist in prosecuting the Perpetrator.

"The reports of abuse and damage were not recognised as being domestically related even though there were occasions when the Victim indicated his love for the Perpetrator."

Tragically, in June 2016, Mr Miller was murdered by Hallett and two others - Joseph Caitlin and Zena Kane - in a flat in Patterdale Walk.

Crude attempts were made to dismember his body as the group tried to cover what they had done. When police discovered the scene, they found his body had been covered in porridge oats and even the ashes of Mr Miller's mother.

In July 2017, Hallet, Caitlin and Kane - who all denied carrying out the murder - were all handed life sentences. A fourth man, Ian Cuthbertson, was found guilty of manslaughter and jailed for seven years.

Only when Mr Miller's family and neighbours became involved in a review into his death did the true extent of the abuse become apparent, as well as how Northampton's agencies had not worked together to act and safeguard the 56-year-old.

The report concludes: "Mr Miller and Hallett were vulnerable people. However, it was not until the information [was reviewed] that the extent of vulnerability of the Victim was appreciated.

"The act of mutilation of the Victim after his death was the final insult that the Perpetrator could inflict on the Victim. The Victim was stuck in that relationship which was controlled by the Perpetrator, who was able to have anything that the Victim had and do whatever he wanted to the Victim in the full knowledge that the Victim would not complain."

The report concluded with a rap sheet of recommendations for Northampton's agencies to prevent another case like it happening again.

Crucially, it stressed that agencies work together and tell each other about concerns wherever there are signs of abuse or vulnerability, and to follow up on suspicious incidents.