Police will be holding three knife amnesties in Northampton town centre this weekend.

Bins will be available in Dallington on Friday (November 5), Kings Heath tomorrow (November 6) and St James on Sunday to collect potentially deadly weapons as part of the Operation Sceptre crackdown on knife crime.

Northamptonshire Police has stepped up campaigning following a number of violent incidents in the town.

Police have stepped up anti-knife crime messaging following a number of incidents in recent weeks

The force lead for knife crime, Adam Ward, said: “While the vast majority of people don’t carry knives – and that’s a really important thing to remember – this demonstrates ways in which we are working with other agencies and the community to prevent it happening in the first place and tackle those that do.

“Prevention is a huge part in reducing the risk of knife crime, and we have many activities aimed at this. For example, talking to young people and education is key to dispel myths such as the fact that carrying a knife makes you safer.

"In fact, it puts you at more risk as it can be used against you or you could end up using it. It’s just not worth it – even carrying a knife can land you a prison sentence and ruin your life in so many ways.

“We work with partner agencies and provide advice and help to those who are concerned about themselves, or someone they know being at risk as it’s important for someone in that position to know there is support out there and other options.

Hundreds of potentially deadly weapons have been handed in during knife amnesties in the town

“But make no mistake, we will and do come down hard on those who put other people at risk and continue to flout the law. Most people don’t do this and we are determined to bring the few that do to justice.”

Surrender bins, manned by Police Community Support Officers, will be in Dallington Park car park today between noon and 5.30pm and at the same times in Park Square, Kings Heath, on Saturday and Orchard Street, St James on Sunday.

Similar amnesties in the town earlier this year have seen hundreds of blades surrendered, from swords and machetes to small pocket knives.

Two 18-year-olds were rushed to hospital with serious knife wounds following a stabbing at Elysium nightclub in Northampton town centre last month.

A 16-year-old boy was seriously injured in a knife attack in Abington Street in September and, a couple of days later, two victims aged 20 and 21 were taken to hospital after being found with stab wounds in Kings Heath.

The following day police were granted a temporary extension to stop and search powers after two boys were arrested following violence in the Market Square.

Two 16-year-olds have also died in Wellingborough and Corby in knife attacks this year.

Anyone found for carrying a knife illegally could be jailed for up to four years and face an unlimited fine.