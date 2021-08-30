Here's where mobile speed cameras could be parked TODAY in Northampton

This is the list of locations where mobile speed cameras could be operating TODAY in Northampton.

Enforcement vans are deployed to spot a range of traffic offences — such as speeding, drivers and passengers not wearing seatbelts or drivers using mobile phones — across a number of different areas which are listed on the Northamptonshire Police Safer Roads Unit website.

Those three offences — alongside drink or drug-driving — make up the 'fatal four' offences which contribute most to deaths and serious injuries on roads.

They have cameras pointing to the front and back, park in clear view of oncoming drivers and are big and white so you can't miss them!

These website Images are for illustrative purposes, not to show the precise location of where mobile cameras park.

Information is correct as at August 2021. Sites may be added, removed or varied without notice.

1. Lings Way, 40 mph limit Photo Sales

2. A45 overbridge, Brackmills, national speed limit Photo Sales

3. Harlestone Road near Forfar Street, 30mph limit Photo Sales

4. Wootton Hope Drive, Wootton, 30 mph limit Photo Sales