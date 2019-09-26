'He never stood a chance': Five men charged with murdering Northampton man in botched drug robbery stand trial

A Northampton drug dealer was killed by five men who broke down his front door and stabbed him to death in a botched robbery, a prosecutor has claimed.

A trial begun at Northampton Crown Court yesterday (September 26) over the alleged murder of Reece Ottaway who was stabbed to death in the living room of a flat in Cordwainer House in the early hours of February 1.

Five young men stand charged with breaking into the flat armed with weapons with a plan to beat and rob the 23-year-old of drugs and money.

It is alleged that they kicked down the flat door at 1.20am on February 1 armed with a machete, a BB gun, a knife and a baseball bat and used them to threaten Reece.

But during the events in the flat, Reece was fatally stabbed seven times, including injuries to his liver, right lung and aorta, and died at the scene.

"He never stood a chance against so many assailants," Prosecutor Mr David Herbert QC told the jury at court yesterday.

"These were men who were prepared to arm themselves for violence as a matter of course.

"All of Mr Ottaway's wounds were, in every sense, killing blows."

The five men charged with Mr Ottaway's murder are:



- Cameron Higgs, 20, of Chestnut Close, Milton Malsor



- Jordan Crowley (also known as Jordan Kimpton), 21, of Sam Harrison Way, Duston



- Alfie Drage, 20, of Clover Street, Upton



- Adison Smith, 20, of no fixed address



- Ethan Stirling, aged 21, of Baukewell Court, Lumbertubs

The court heard how Reece dealt cannabis from the flat in St James End where he was staying on a double mattress in the living room with his girlfriend.

The five defendants deny murder.

All of the defendants except Ethan Stirling have already pleaded guilty to conspiring to rob Reece that night. They all deny murder.

The trial is expected to last six weeks.

The five men's defence barrsiters are expected to make their opening statements tomorrow.