Have you seen these eight people wanted by Northamptonshire Police drugs squad?

Operation Viper detectives have issued pictures of eight individuals they want to speak to in connection with drugs offences.

Northamptonshire Police's operation to crack down on those involved in drug and gang-related crime tackles the supply of Class A drugs, focusing on organised crime groups, gangs, local drug lines, and county lines.

One recent operation across Northamptonshire, London and the West Midlands recovered nearly £250,000 worth of goods and 90 people charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Detectives are now appealing for help from the public to locate these eight individuals who have allegedly committed drugs offences.

Detective Chief Inspector Adam Pendlebury, said: “Community intelligence has been vital in helping us rid our streets of drugs and I would like to thank people for their support of Operation Viper since it was launched.

“I would now appeal to anyone who knows who these eight individuals might be and where they might be, to get in touch with us.

“If you don’t want to call us on 101, you can speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or use our online reporting form at www.northants.police.uk/reportonline.”