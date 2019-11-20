Have you seen missing Wiktoria from Northampton?

Police are appealing for information to help find a missing 12-year-old girl who was last seen in Northampton.

Wiktoria Wrzosek, aged 12, was last seen at about midday yesterday, Tuesday (November 19), in Northampton.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "Wiktoria is described as white, 5ft 3in, with very long light brown hair and wearing black-rimmed glasses.

"When last seen she was wearing a khaki green winter coat with a big hood and pink fur trim, black trainers and black trousers."

Anyone who sees Wiktoria or knows where she is should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, regarding reference MPN4/3656/19.