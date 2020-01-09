Have you seen missing 13-year-old Thomas Evans who has links to Northamptonshire?

Police are looking for a teenager who has been missing for more than two days.

Thomas Evans was last seen in Lincolnshire but has links to Northamptonshire.

The 13-year-old was last seen in Church Street, Spalding, at around 3pm on Monday January 6.

He is described as being five foot, six inches tall and of medium build. He has short, dark brown hair.

When he was last seen he was wearing his school uniform.

Although he lives and goes to school in Lincolnshire, police say he has links to Northamptonshire, so the county force is sharing the appeal.

If you have seen Thomas, know of his whereabouts or have any information about him, please contact police on 101.