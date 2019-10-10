Have you seen Leah? 15-year-old girl has been missing from Northampton for 24 hours

A 15-year-old girl has been missing from Northampton for over 24 hours.

Police are appealing for information to help find a 15-year-old girl reported missing from Northampton.

Have you seen Leah? She has silver hair - not pink as seen in this photo

Leah McAulay was last seen at around 4.05pm yesterday, Wednesday, October 9, in Kingsthorpe.

Officers are concerned for Leah’s welfare and are urging her to call police on 101.

Leah is described as white, around 5ft 2in, and has very long hair dyed silver-grey, not pink as in her photo. She speaks with a Scottish accent.

She was last seen wearing a black puffer-style jacket with a fur hood, a grey chequered cropped jumper, black skinny jeans, black and white trainers and carrying a black rucksack.

Anyone who sees Leah or knows where she is should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference MPN2/3168/19.