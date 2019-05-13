Have you seen Chantae? Police share CCTV of missing 14-year-old Northampton girl

A fresh appeal has been launched to help find a 14-year-old girl who has gone missing from Northampton.

Chantae Kelly was last seen on May 6 in the area of Sixfields, near McDonalds.

Have you seen Chantae?

She has also been known to frequent the areas of Briar Hill, Camp Hill and Bellinge.

As part of the fresh appeal to find her, police have released recent CCTV of what Chantae might be wearing and what she looks like.

Chantae is 5ft 2in, of medium build, with shoulder-length dark brown curly hair. She was last seen wearing black gym leggings and a red t-shirt.

Officers are concerned for her welfare and are urging Chantae to get in touch to let them know she is safe and well.

Chantae, or anyone who has seen her or knows of her whereabouts, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.