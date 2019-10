A teenage girl has gone missing from Northampton and has not been seen for two days.

Anaiah Spencer was last seen on the evening of Wednesday, October 2, wearing a jacket and trousers.

Anaiah is described as being of dual heritage, 5ft 3in, with green eyes and blond hair with dark lowlights. She has a pierced nose.

Anyone who knows where Anaiah is or sees her should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, citing reference MPN1/3113/19.