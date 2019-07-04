Have-a-go-heroes trip up thief and block his path during Northampton town centre foot chase

A suspected thief was caught by police in Northampton town centre thanks to two brave members of the public - one of whom tripped him up.

Northamptonshire Police has thanked the two passers-by who intervened during a foot chase in the town centre on Tuesday, July 2.

Officers from the force's proactive team gave chase to a man suspected of shoplifting, who was also wanted on a number of warrants.

A force spokeswoman said: "A member of the public assisted by tripping him up and a motorcyclist also helped by blocking his path, which slowed him down enough for officers to catch up with him."

Richard Freeman, 34, of no fixed abode, has been charged with theft.

The proactive team also thanked the two have-a-go-heroes on Twitter shortly after the incident.