Harry Dunn family 'convinced' Anne Sacoolas will return after meeting home secretary at Northamptonshire home

Harry Dunn's family are sure Anne Sacoolas will return to the UK, their spokesman has said following a meeting with the home secretary at their Northamptonshire home.

Radd Seiger said the family felt assured the extradition process would not be influenced by politics after hosting Priti Patel and South Northamptonshire MP Andrea Leadsom yesterday (Sunday, December 22).

"Will she come back? We are 100 per cent convinced now that she will be extradited. There is no doubt in our minds," he said on Good Morning Britain today (Monday).

Mrs Sacoolas was charged with causing death by dangerous driving on Friday in relation to the fatal crash on the B4086 outside Croughton in August.

Extradition proceedings are underway as she remains in the US having flown back in the days after the crash claiming diplomatic immunity, sparking the family's campaign for her return.

Her lawyer said she would not come back voluntarily 'to face a potential jail sentence for what was a terrible but unintentional accident' while the US government described the charge as an unhelpful development.

But Mr Seiger believes the process 'would not be derailed' as the US has never turned down a British extradition request.

"We cannot envisage a situation where they will turn that down," he said.

"The United States has never, in the 100 years of the treaty, turned down an extradition request from the UK - I don't for a single second think they will set a precedent with this case."

Ms Patel met Harry's father, step-father and others including Mr Seiger to explain the extradition process to them - Harry's mother Charlotte Charles did not attend.

"It was a nice opportunity to hear from them, obviously about what they have been experiencing, what they have been going through, and to reassure them at what has been a very difficult and traumatic time for them," she said.

She stopped short of saying whether it would be successful or not, but Mrs Leadsom assured them the British government is 'on their side'.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he will continue to put pressure on US President Donald Trump and his administration to ensure Mrs Sacoolas comes back.

The extradition request has been sent via the British Embassy to the US State Department.

A lawyer will decide whether it falls under the dual-criminality treaty, where the alleged offence is a crime in both countries, and carries a prison sentence of between one and 14 years.