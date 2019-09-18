'Hardly anyone' has submitted video of fatal Northampton crash, despite lots of filming

A significant number of people filmed a crash in Northampton that killed a pedestrian last month - but very few have come forward with footage, according to police.

A 47-year-old man died in hospital after being hit by a grey Ford Fiesta on the A4500 Wellingborough Road at around 11.05pm on Saturday, August 17.

A pedestrian died after being hit by a car on Wellingborough Road on August 17

A 19-year-old Northampton man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Detective Constable Ady Tredwell, from Northamptonshire Police's serious collision investigation unit, said: “A lot of people were at the scene that Saturday night filming on their phones, however hardly anyone has come forward with the footage.

“If you did take footage but are worried about getting into some sort of trouble, please don’t be – we only want the footage to progress our investigation into this collision and nothing else.”

Flowers were left at the scene of the crash near to the junction with Whitworth Road.

Anyone who has video footage of the incident is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 regarding incident 604 of August 17.