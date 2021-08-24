Handbag stolen from car in Northampton and bank cards used fraudulently at local store
Police want to speak with two men in connection with the crimes
A car in Northampton was broken into and a handbag was stolen from inside earlier this month.
The theft took place in the early hours of Wednesday, August 11 when a white BMW X3 in Albany Road was broken into.
Bank cards from the handbag that was stolen from inside the vehicle were then used fraudulently at a local store.
Police have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with the break-in, theft and fraud.
A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "The men in the images or anyone who recognises them should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 21000451544."