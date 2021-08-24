Handbag stolen from car in Northampton and bank cards used fraudulently at local store

Police want to speak with two men in connection with the crimes

By Megan Hillery
Tuesday, 24th August 2021, 4:03 pm
Updated Tuesday, 24th August 2021, 4:06 pm

A car in Northampton was broken into and a handbag was stolen from inside earlier this month.

The theft took place in the early hours of Wednesday, August 11 when a white BMW X3 in Albany Road was broken into.

Bank cards from the handbag that was stolen from inside the vehicle were then used fraudulently at a local store.

Police have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with the break-in, theft and fraud.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "The men in the images or anyone who recognises them should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 21000451544."