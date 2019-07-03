Hammer-wielding driver knocks Rushden pedestrian down

A man was knocked down by a driver in Rushden moments after being threatened with a hammer.

Police have launched an investigation after the incident in High Street at about 12.30am on Sunday, June 30.

Police are investigating

The victim was walking home with a friend when a driver threatened him with a hammer.

The motorist drove away but returned after a few minutes and drove up the kerb and struck the victim with his vehicle.

The victim suffer cuts and bruising.

A police spokesman said: "The offender is described as a white man, aged between 20 and 30, about 5ft 9in and with a slim build.

"He had short, dark hair and was wearing either a black T-shirt or hooded top with dark jeans or trousers."

No description of the car was provided by police.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.