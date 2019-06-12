Gunpoint Kettering robbers left father and son fearing death

Two armed robbers have been jailed after putting a Kettering dad and his son “through hell”.

Sheldon Levi Helsdown, 34, and a 17-year-old boy who cannot be named due to his age, were both found guilty of a terrifying robbery at Leicester Crown Court.

Sheldon Helsdown.

Helsdown and his 17-year old accomplice burst into an address in Princes Street, Kettering, on the afternoon of July 30 last year wearing masks and armed with a knife and a handgun.

The homeowner, a 53-year-old man, tried to escape, but was hit with the gun and then stabbed in the chest with the knife.

The pair then ransacked his house, stealing cash, a mobile phone, car keys, a tablet and the man’s wallet.

A short while later the man’s son returned home and was confronted by Helsdown and the 17-year-old.

Helsdown forced the 29-year-old to go to an ATM with him and withdraw cash while the 17-year-old stayed at the house to guard his father.

The ordeal was finally over and the father and son called police who a short time later caught the two offenders.

Helsdown was jailed for 10 years and nine months with the teenager jailed for five years.

Lead investigator Detective Constable Sarah-Jane Roberts said: “This was an absolutely terrifying ordeal for this father and son who genuinely thought at the time of the offence that this afternoon in July 2018 was going to be their last.

“I have been the lead investigator throughout this case and can say the victims have been both supportive and strong.

“The sentenced handed out this week means they can now move on with their lives.

“Helsdown and his 17-year-old accomplice put these two men through hell and I am very pleased to see them receive lengthy sentences in prison where I hope they will reflect on their life choices and decide to make better ones when they get out.”