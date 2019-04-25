Group wanted by police after hate incident outside fast food chain in Northampton

Police are appealing for witnesses following an incident when a group of four to five males made inappropriate comments to a man in relation to his sexuality.

The incident happened outside McDonalds in Drapery, Northampton, at about 2.15am on Tuesday, April 23,

Northamptonshire Police are treating this as a hate incident and are asking anyone who saw or heard what happened to contact the force.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "The suspects were all black males.

"One of them was wearing a red hooded top and another of the group, who was taller than the first, was wearing a black coat."

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.