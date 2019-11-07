Group of '10 to 15' teenagers attack two boys in Northampton neighbourhood

Two boys were attacked in a Northampton neighbourhood by a gang of over 10 teenagers.

The incident happened on October 30 at about 4pm when two boys were on their bicycles were in Timken Way North, Duston.

They were approached by a group of about 10-15 young people who attacked and robbed them.

One of the offenders is described as a white boy, aged 14-16, about 5ft 6in and wearing a white beanie hat. He had a small black stud in his ear in and was wearing black gloves and a black Adidas tracksuit. He was riding a black and green Carrera mountain bike.

Another offender is described as a black boy, aged 14-16, about 5ft 8in with short blonde hair. He spoke with an Irish accent and was wearing a blue Nike jumper and white and black Air Max trainers.

A third offender is described as a white boy, aged 14-16, about 5ft 6in with medium length black hair. He was wearing white shorts and a blue skin-tight top.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.