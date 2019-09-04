Gross misconduct hearing for drink-driving former Northamptonshire Special Constable

A drink-driving former Special Constable at Northamptonshire Police will face a gross misconduct hearing this week.

Hadley Tiller was convicted of driving over the prescribed alcohol limit while off-duty in Greens Norton at Northampton Magistrates Court.

A gross misconduct special case hearing will be held by Northamptonshire Police at its headquarters at Wootton Hall Park on Friday (September 6).

Tiller was found to have 90 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood while driving a motor vehicle while off duty on Mill Lane.