'Grinning' Northampton fraudster who used faked signatures to steal £115,000 through cheque fraud

A convicted burglar from Northampton has been jailed for committing over £115,000 of cheque fraud at banks across the UK.

Colin Mosdell, of no fixed abode, was wanted by four police forces across the country by the time he was arrested in March.

But inside his Northampton flat, officers found dozens of hand-written notes with attempted fake signatures on them.

As part of an investgiation by the Dedicated Card and Payment Crime Unit (DCPCU), it confirmed Mosdell had been using highly convincing counterfeit drivers' licenses and cheques to steal money from bank accounts.

The 33-year-old faked signatures to impersonate business customers and fraudulently withdraw money from their accounts.

The fraudster targeted over 18 high street banks up and down the country, from Plymouth to Sheffield.

He stole a total of £115,064 between 15 October 2017 and 23 December 2018, making a series of withdrawals worth between £1,000 and £5,000 at a time.

Another £21,670 of attempted withdrawals by the fraudster were successfully prevented by bank branch staff.

CCTV footage reveals the fraudster was smartly dressed and grinning as he tried to persuade bank branch staff that he was a genuine customer.

The fraud was spotted by Lloyds Bank and referred to the DCPCU, which then investigated the case. All victims were fully refunded.

Mosdell pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation and was sentenced at Inner London Crown Court on Tuesday (July 27) to 27 months in prison.

Detective Constable Alex Coubrough, who investigated the case for the DCPCU, said: “Mosdell was a prolific offender who thought he could make easy money from fraud. He travelled the length and breadth of the country, using sophisticated fake documents to defraud businesses out of over £115,000.

“Working closely with the banking industry we were able to identify this repeat fraudster and bring him to justice. This sentence sends a strong message that banks and the police take fraud extremely seriously and those responsible will be caught and punished.”