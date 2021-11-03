Good Samaritan called cab for victim of shocking assault outside Northampton Co-op

Detectives want to find a good Samaritan who called a cab for the victim of a shocking assault in Northampton.

Officers say a female member of the public stepped in to help after a woman was punched in the face in Upton.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "We are appealing for this woman who booked the taxi to come forward as she is yet to be identified.

The attack happened in Upton Place, close to the local Co-op grocery store

"The incident happened on October 19, between 8pm and 10pm, when the victim was punched by a man in Upton Place, opposite the Co-op near to Weedon Road.

"We would also ask anybody who was in the area at the time and may have witnessesed the assault, or have information which could help our investigation, to call 101 using incident number 21000609454."