'Good neighbour' leaves Northampton pensioner horribly in debt after £30,000 lockdown scam

Fraud squad officers were alerted after reports of a neighbour scamming money out of Duston pensioner. (File pictures).

Police officers have revealed how they painstakingly helped a Northampton pensioner get his life back on track after a neighbour's scam left him £30,000 in debt.

The 68-year-old from Duston refused to take criminal action against the man who convinced him he was a trusted friend and asked for cash to pay Covid-19 fines and do shopping during lockdown.

That made chances of getting a conviction in the case virtually impossible but fraud squad officers still stuck with the victim, offering help and support.

Finally, he asked to confront the neighbour and read a statement to him demonstrating how let down he felt and explain the damage done.

Lead investigator, PC Michael Rogers from Northamptonshire Police Economic Crime Unit, said: “This case was an incredible one to work on as with our help and gentle encouragement, the victim here went from a timid individual to a confident, outspoken man.

“He is a truly inspiring person and I am pleased that we persevered here as it has left him feeling liberated and back in control of his life.

“I walk away from this case feeling pleased that I have done something worthwhile... helped a victim to regain his confidence, stand up to a controlling offender and get his life back on track.

“I’d like to thank our partner agencies for their help in this case as well as the Anti-Social Behaviour Unit, whose advice on the civil legislation we could use against the offender here was invaluable.”

Police first visited the pensioner following reports of financial abuse.

He initially denied anything was wrong but, after two hours in the victim's flat, officers finally got him to accept their offers of help.

Working with partners from the local council and Orbit Housing, locks were changed at the victim’s home and the neighbour had proceedings started against him for breaching his tenancy agreement.

The victim was also offered a number of support services in order to create a wraparound bubble of support to reduce vulnerability, loneliness and support with the debt.

He was referred to ‘Happy at Home,’ a befriending service for weekly home visits by buddy service volunteers, and to ‘Duston Good Neighbour,’ a voluntary service to support him with shopping, befriending and medication collections. He was also referred to a community law charity to work out affordable repayments on his debt.

The neighbour, aged 32, was issued with a community protection notice meaning he cannot contact the victim for money in any way.

Detective Sergeant Simon Seed of the ECU, added: “This was a first class job from Michael and the team who went the extra mile for this victim and completely turned his life around.

“Had we not pursued this, this man would still be handing money over and for that reason, I am really pleased with the result here.

"Tackling anti-social behaviour is a matter of priority for Northamptonshire Police and if you are being subjected to, or have information about it, please report it to us by calling 101, visit us online, or call 999 in an emergency.”