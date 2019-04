Thieves broke into a house in Thorplands and stole precious items.

Thieves broke into the property in Watermeadow Drive sometime between the early hours of Tuesday, April 9 and 9am on Thursday, April 11, and stole items of jewellery and a gold medal (pictured).

Have you seen this medal?

Witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Incident number: 19000184707