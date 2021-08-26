'Give us intel and we will act on it': Man arrested after police uncover cannabis factory in Northampton

The cannabis grow was found as a result of intelligence provided by the community

By Megan Hillery
Thursday, 26th August 2021, 11:22 am

A cannabis factory has been discovered by police in Northampton.

The grow was uncovered by police in Cranstoun Street yesterday at around 5.20pm after they received intelligence from the community.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "A number of plants were recovered - there isn't a number or value yet - and a 35-year-old man was arrested in connection with the find."

The cannabis factory was found on Cranstoun Street in Northampton.

The arrested man currently remains in police custody.

The Northampton Neighbourhood Policing Team, tweeting about the discovery, said: "Give us intel and we will act on it. One in custody for recall to prison. Then separate enquiries led to the discovery of a cannabis factory. One more in custody."