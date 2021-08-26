A cannabis factory has been discovered by police in Northampton.

The grow was uncovered by police in Cranstoun Street yesterday at around 5.20pm after they received intelligence from the community.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "A number of plants were recovered - there isn't a number or value yet - and a 35-year-old man was arrested in connection with the find."

The arrested man currently remains in police custody.