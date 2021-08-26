'Give us intel and we will act on it': Man arrested after police uncover cannabis factory in Northampton
The cannabis grow was found as a result of intelligence provided by the community
A cannabis factory has been discovered by police in Northampton.
The grow was uncovered by police in Cranstoun Street yesterday at around 5.20pm after they received intelligence from the community.
A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "A number of plants were recovered - there isn't a number or value yet - and a 35-year-old man was arrested in connection with the find."
The arrested man currently remains in police custody.
The Northampton Neighbourhood Policing Team, tweeting about the discovery, said: "Give us intel and we will act on it. One in custody for recall to prison. Then separate enquiries led to the discovery of a cannabis factory. One more in custody."