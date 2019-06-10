Girl thrown into road by teenage attacker in Corby

Witnesses are being sought after a girl was assaulted in Butland Road, Corby.

The incident happened on Thursday, June 6, between 7.45pm and 8.15pm, when a boy grabbed a 14-year-old girl by the arms and threw her into the road, causing a car to swerve to avoid hitting her.

The boy was white, 14 years old and about 5ft 3in. He had short brown hair and was wearing a grey jacket.

Anyone who saw the incident or has information about it should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.