Girl, 16, sexually assaulted on a bus in Northampton by man sat next to her

A 16-year-old girl was sexually assaulted on a bus in Northampton by a man, according to police who are appealing for information.

A man sat next to the teenager on the number 16 Stagecoach bus made inappropriate comments towards her before touching her leg at about 4pm on September 9.

The girl was sexually assaulted on a bus in Northampton

The suspect is described as a tanned man in his late 20s, about 5ft 9in with short black hair and skinny.

He had short black hair, an unshaven complexion, large lips and large teeth, police said.

He was wearing a dark green tracksuit jacket, a black bum bag and dark green jogging bottoms, and spoke with an eastern European accent.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.