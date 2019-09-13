Girl, 14, sexually assaulted after being forced into car in Northampton

A 14-year-old girl was sexually assaulted after being forced into a car by the driver in broad daylight in Northampton, according to police.

A man forced the girl into his Vauxhall Corsa in The Headlands between 1.45pm and 1.55pm on August 30.

The girl was reportedly forced into the man's car on The Headlands, Northampton. Photo: Google

He then drove to a layby in Spectacle Lane between Boughton and Moulton and sexually assaulted her before taking her to a location near Moulton Way South and driving off.

The suspect is described as a mixed race man in his mid-30s, about 6ft, with a medium, muscular build.

He had a local accent, very thin, black afro-style hair and a thin, neatly-trimmed beard.

He also had a large black tattoo across the top of his chest. He was wearing a plain, light grey t-shirt and black jogging bottoms.

At some point during the incident, the man mentioned that his family were part Irish and that he has four children.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Anyone with any dash cam footage or CCTV of the area between 1.45pm and 3pm on August 30, are also asked to come forward.