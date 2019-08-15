Gaslight murderer Ben Field worked at Northamptonshire business while committing shocking crimes

Benjamin Field, who killed an elderly man after tricking him into changing his will and defrauded another pensioner, worked a part-time job in Northamptonshire while he committing his crimes.

The murderer from Olney, just over the Northamptonshire border, worked as a part-time at a firm in Towcester from 2015 until he was arrested last year.

Benjamin Field (right) and Peter Farquhar at their 'betrothal ceremony' in March 2014. Photo: Thames Valley Police

A former director at the business told the Chronicle & Echo he met Field whenever he visited the premises and even at a Christmas party but never thought he was capable of his shocking crimes.

"I used to go in the premises quite a lot and he was sitting there and I just thought he was quiet and only spoke to people that benefitted him - one of those types," he said.

"He probably looked at me and thought, 'I can't get anything out of him,' and thought I was irrelevant."

Field's CV, which was used in court, says he worked at the business doing administrative tasks one to two days a week from 2015 onwards.

Benjamin Field's flat in Towcester when he was arrested in 2018. Photo: Thames Valley Police

The current owner of the business, who we have decided not to name, said the arrangement with Field was 'ad-hoc at best' and came about as he lived with her neighbour.

"Mr Field would occasionally take in parcel deliveries into the shop, that was the extent of his activities," she said.

"Whilst the whole affair has been distressing for everyone involved, we don’t have any more to add."

Field was found unanimously guilty of murdering Peter Farquhar from Maids Moreton, Buckinghamshire, at Oxford Crown Court on Friday (August 9).

Anne Moore-Martin. Photo: Thames Valley Police

The 28-year-old, of Wellingborough Road, Olney, tricked the 69-year-old author into a relationship, manipulated him with drugs and mental torture, suggesting to his friends that he had dementia and then killed him in October 2015 and tried to make it look like an accident.

Field had already pleaded guilty to four counts of fraud, which partly related to Mr Farquhar's neighbour Anne Moore-Martin, who he also tricked into a relationship and defrauded her of thousands of pounds for his brother's fake kidney illness in 2016.

The senior investigator from Thames Valley Police described Field as arrogant and incapable of human empathy, and had he not been stopped, he would have posed an ongoing danger to society.

This all happened while he was working in Towcester, and the former director has been amazed to see the whole case come out in the local and national news.

"His whole life seemed to revolve around ways of deceiving people, he had books on it and computer searches on it, it's all bizarre," he said.

"I think he thought he was cleverer than everyone else and had everyone sussed out and could do whatever he wanted, he thought it was all a game and he lived in a fantasy world."