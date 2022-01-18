Gardeners warned to watch out for stolen machinery offered cheap following Northamptonshire village break-in
Lawnmowers, hedge trimmers and blowers all taken overnight
Detectives are appealing to Northamptonshire green-fingered gardeners to watch out for stolen machinery being sold off cheap following a break-in last week.
Light-fingered thieves took cordless lawnmowers, hedge trimmers and blowers — all new and in their original packaging — made by Mountfield, Stihl and Stigg from commercial premises in Northampton Road, West Haddon sometime between 5pm on Wednesday (January 12) and 7.50am the following morning.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "The offender or offenders forced access to three storage units before stealing these items.
"Our officers would like to hear from anyone who may have been offered any such electrical items for sale in unusual circumstances or who may have seen anyone or a vehicle
acting suspiciously in the area between the stated times."
Anyone who may have any information can call 101 using incident number 22000022842 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.