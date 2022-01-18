Detectives are appealing to Northamptonshire green-fingered gardeners to watch out for stolen machinery being sold off cheap following a break-in last week.

Light-fingered thieves took cordless lawnmowers, hedge trimmers and blowers — all new and in their original packaging — made by Mountfield, Stihl and Stigg from commercial premises in Northampton Road, West Haddon sometime between 5pm on Wednesday (January 12) and 7.50am the following morning.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "The offender or offenders forced access to three storage units before stealing these items.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are investigating a break-in in West Haddon last week

"Our officers would like to hear from anyone who may have been offered any such electrical items for sale in unusual circumstances or who may have seen anyone or a vehicle

acting suspiciously in the area between the stated times."