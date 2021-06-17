Gang stand and watch teenager assaulted in Northampton park

A group of about 30 youths stood and watched as a teenager was left needing hospital treatment following an assault in a Northampton park.

Police say the victim was initially approached by a group of about 14 youngsters as he walked along Towcester Road in Far Cotton.

He was then threatened and forced to go the basketball court at Far Cotton Rec, yards from Delapre Crescent Road, where another group were waiting.

The teenager was assaulted after being forced on to the Far Cotton Rec basketball court

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "One of the boys in the initial group threatened him and led him to the basketball court, where was assaulted, while the others stood and watched.

"The victim required hospital treatment for his injuries as a result of the attack.

"The group of about 30 youths were both boys and girls, some were dressed all in black, some wore hooded tops, and some were on bikes."

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information about the incident — which happened between 10pm and 10.30pm on June 5 — to call 101 using reference number 21000311751.