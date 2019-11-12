Gang of youths known for throwing rocks at cars in 21 incidents across Northampton wanted by police

A gang of young people who throw rocks and glass at passing cars has been roving around Northampton.

Northamptonshire Police say they are investigating a total of 21 incidents in the past six months where motorists close to Southfields and Round Spinney have been pelted with hard objects by a group of teenagers.

The incidents have taken place over the past six months in the evenings and involve young people throwing stones, glass and concrete at cars from various locations, including from Southfields Bridge, Talavera Way, Round Spinney and Southfields roundabout.

The young people are described as between the ages of 12-17, all white, normally with dark hoodies on. One is described as a boy of large build with ginger hair.

Witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage or information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 19000-568973.