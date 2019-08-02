Gang of men rob Northampton man at knife point after forcing their way into his home

A group of men are wanted for breaking into a Northampton man's home and threatening him with knives to hand over his possessions.

The break-in happened on July 30 between 10.50pm and 11pm on Logwell Court, in Standen Barns.

A group of men broke into a man's home in Logwell Court and threatened him with knives.

A group of three to five men forced their way into a man’s home, threatened him with a knife, assaulted him and demanded he hand over his possessions.

The group are described as all wearing dark clothing, all wearing gloves, all wearing face coverings and carrying knives. One of the men is described as wearing a red mask.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.