Gang of masked thieves use weapon to break into Northamptonshire Post Office

Four masked thieves used a weapon to smash their way into a Post Office in Northamptonshire in the early hours of Tuesday morning (July 30).

The gang wearing dark clothing, facial coverings and baseball caps broke into the shop on High Street in Blakesley, near Towcester, just after midnight.

Police are appealing for witnesses

They broke in through a lower window and stole cash and cigarettes once inside.

A Post Office spokesman said: "The people who run our Post Office branches provide important services to local communities.

"This type of crime is very traumatic for the retailer and we will be supporting the police in their efforts to apprehend those responsible.

"Post Office would urge anyone with information to contact the police or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.