Gang involved in shootout with Travellers in Northamptonshire sentenced to 70 years in jail

A gang involved in a shootout at a Traveller site near Desborough have been sentenced to a total of almost 70 years.

The shooting, which saw a teenage boy seriously injured, took place at the Greenfields Travellers’ Site between Desborough and Market Harborough in July 2016.

The second of two trials linked to the incident has now concluded and in total 16 men have been convicted of offences in relation to the shooting.

Eleven people were convicted during the first trial at Northampton Crown Court last autumn, but reporting restrictions on the case mean it can only be reported on following the conclusion of second trial which ended today (Friday, May 3).

Three people pleaded guilty to offences at the start of the second trial, with another two pleading guilty part way through the trial in early April.

The case revolves around the shooting of a 17-year-old boy on the evening of July 10, 2016, at the Greenfields site.

Families at the Greenfields Travellers Site looked out their caravans to see "a small army" coming down their lane.

Earlier in the day a group of Travellers from the site had visited the Chequered Flag pub in Corby to mark a family celebration and while there, became involved in a dispute with another group regarding the purchase of illegal drugs.

The group from Greenfields then left the premises and returned home, where a short time later the second group involved in the disturbance at the pub arrived and became violent.

The teenage boy, who had not travelled to the pub, went outside to find out what was happening and was shot with a shotgun.

He sustained serious injuries, including punctured lungs, the loss of sight in one of his eyes, a fractured bone in his neck, broken nose and multiple pellets embedded in his head, neck, torso and heart.

Damage to vehicles was consistent with baseball bats, axes and even buckshot from shotguns.

A 36-year-old man was also shot during the incident. He sustained shotgun injuries to his leg and was later charged with, and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit violent disorder.

Det Sgt Alex O’Meara, from the Serious and Organised Crime Team, said: “This was a large and complex investigation which relied upon some fantastic teamwork from officer’s right across the force.

“The events of July 10, 2016, had a huge impact on the victim and his family and they are able to take some comfort that all 16 of those identified as being involved in the violence have been convicted.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the CPS, barristers and the prosecution team for presenting such a complex case to the court which no doubt helped secure the convictions.”

One of the damaged caravans in the aftermath of the attack.

Det Chief Insp Lee McBride, who led the investigation, added: “The Serious and Organised Crime Team will continue to work hard to ensure those who commit serious crimes are identified and brought to justice. The criminals who obtain and use firearms within our communities will be pursed relentlessly. Operation Viper is the forces response to serious and organised crime and I encourage our communities to report activity around illegally held firearms to the police on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

The men were convicted and sentenced as follows:

Nathan Hadfield, 36, of Bedford Close, Barton Seagrave, found guilty of conspiracy to commit GBH, found not guilty of attempted murder. Sentenced to 14 years.

Christopher Julian, 33, of St Clare Street, Penzance, found guilty of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs. Sentenced to two and a half years.

Richard Loveridge, 27, of Lower Ecton Lane, Northampton, found guilty of conspiracy to commit GBH, cultivation of cannabis, possession of criminal property and being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs. Sentenced to 16 and a half years.

Alfred Davis, 43, of Norwood Lane, Peterborough, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit violent disorder. Sentenced to three years in prison.

Billy Harrod, 37, of Countess Close, Eaton Socon, Cambridgeshire, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit violent disorder. Sentenced to three years in prison.

Lee Harrod, 34, of Brington Road, Huntingdon, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit violent disorder. Sentenced to two and a half years in prison.

Shane Jelley, 31, of Wyre Close, Desborough, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit violent disorder and conspiracy to supply Class A drugs. Sentenced to five and a half years.

Adam Panther, 27, of Bath Road, Kettering, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and will be sentenced at a later date.

Robert Davis, 43, of Brington Road, Huntingdon, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit violent disorder. Sentenced to three years in prison.

John Holmes, 36, of Dyes Lane, Stevenage, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit violent disorder. Sentenced to three years in prison.

Nathan Milne, 40, of Honey Crescent, Kettering, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit violent disorder and will be sentenced at a later date.

Fred Holmes, 30, of Dyes Lane, Stevenage, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit violent disorder, part way through the trial. Sentenced to three years in prison.

Lee Smith, 32, of Lower Ecton Lane, Northampton, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit violent disorder, part way through the trial. Sentenced to three years in prison.

Jason John Davis, 30, of Lower Ecton Lane, Northampton, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit violent disorder. Sentenced to two and a half years in prison.

Jonathan Kinnell, 36, of Welford Avenue, Irthlingborough, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit violent disorder. Sentenced to two and a half years in prison.

Thomas Glen Smith, 27, of Osbourne Close, Corby, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit violent disorder and conspiracy to supply Class A drugs. Sentenced to four and a half years in prison.

