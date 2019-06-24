Further arrest made in Little Harrowden murder investigation

Officers investigating the fatal stabbing of a man in Little Harrowden have made a further arrest.

A 38-year-old Wellingborough man was arrested today (Monday) on suspicion of assisting an offender in connection with the death of a 44-year-old man after an incident in Hardwick Road on Friday, June 21.

Police at the scene

The victim has not yet been named.

A 20-year-old Wellingborough man and 28-year-old Thrapston woman previously arrested on suspicion of murder remain in police custody tonight.

An increased police presence remains in the Little Harrowden area to provide community reassurance.

A police spokesman said: "Enquiries into the murder are ongoing – anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111."