Fundraising appeal for Northamptonshire farmer targeted by sheep butchers three times

A fundraising appeal has been set up to show support for a Northamptonshire farmer whose flock of sheep have been killed and butchered three times this year.

Lois Parkin hopes to raise as money as she can for Gordon Emery as criminals have illegally slaughtered 35 of his lambs in three attacks since February - most recently last week.

Lambs found illegally slaughtered at a farm near Whilton. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

"Even if we raise £1,00, it shows people in the area do support their farmers and are behind them and that this is not on," she said.

Lois said she felt sorry for Gordon, who she described as 'a really nice, old school gentleman', after hearing his plight first-hand when he came into the Daventry phone shop she works in.

The 27-year-old from Long Buckby said he was mainly upset about what the sheep had been through and not the financial loss.

She had seen the outpouring of support on social media but thought the farmer might not see it, so she decided to do something more tangible for him.

"As much as people comment on posts saying it's not acceptable, he's probably not on Facebook so he's not going to see them, so I want to go there with anything I raise and give it to him," she said.

To donate, visit gofundme.com/f/support-local-farmer-after-butchering-of-stock